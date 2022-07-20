Half of Britons changing food-buying habits to cope with cost-of-living crunch

LONDON (REUTERS) - Almost half of Britons are changing what they buy to feed their families as they try to navigate a worsening cost-of-living crisis, according to survey data published on Wednesday (July 20).

The research from food assurance scheme Red Tractor and polling firm YouGov found that 46 per cent of people are changing their buying habits, with 30 per cent purchasing less meat and 13 per cent buying less fruit and vegetables.

They said 24 per cent of shoppers are trading down, or buying what they perceive to be lower quality products.

Their research also showed an 8 per cent dip in trust in British food since Red Tractor published its first Trust in Food Index last year, with trust in supermarkets down 20 per cent.

In other findings, the research found that people believe Brexit is having an impact on food, with 26 per cent of respondents saying they felt the quality of food in Britain has been falling over the last two years.

Furthermore, 43 per cent of consumers believe that new trade deals will reduce standards of food in Britain further.

The research found the United States and India - both countries with which the UK government is seeking trade deals - have very low levels of trust, with 27 per cent and 18 per cent of consumers trusting food that originates in those countries respectively.

Industry data published on Tuesday showed UK grocery inflation hit 9.9 per cent in the four weeks to July 10, adding £454 (S$760) to Britons' annual bills.

Market researcher Kantar said as prices rise, Britons are increasingly turning to discounters and own-label products to keep a lid on the cost of their weekly shop.

Food inflation could reach 15 per cent this summer and 20 per cent early next year, according to some forecasts.

People are eating less nutritious food than they would like and an increasing number are skipping meals, often to make sure their children can eat, said Mr James Walton, chief economist at the Institute of Grocery Distribution.

“That is a clear sign of food stress,” he told Bloomberg. “Those who are at the bottom end of the income scale allocate a much higher proportion of their income to food, so they are going to be hit hardest.”