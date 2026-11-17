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The hacker, Arion Kurtaj, pleaded guilty to cybercrimes including illegally impairing computer systems, as well as to fraud.

LONDON - A hacker responsible for high-profile cyberattacks, including stealing footage from Grand Theft Auto VI in the hope of blackmailing its publisher, pleaded guilty to several crimes, British prosecutors said.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, pleaded guilty to cybercrimes including illegally impairing computer systems, as well as to fraud, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said in a news release on Nov 16 .

“His offending was calculated,” said Robert Hutchinson, a prosecutor, adding that even after being charged, Kurtaj continued to break the law.

He will be sentenced on Nov 16 in a London court, prosecutors said. Kurtaj’s publication in 2022 of footage illustrating the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto VI, a closely guarded sequel 13 years in the making, sent shock waves through the industry.

The recent guilty plea was another turn in a long case against Kurtaj, who was found unfit to stand trial before that finding was reversed.

Prosecutors said he was a member of a hacking group, Lapsus$, and that he had launched attacks on several companies while he was still a teenager.

In 2022, the news release said, he was charged with a hack of two British telecommunications groups, EE and BT, that enabled criminals to take over their victims’ phone numbers.

He was released on bail and moved to a hotel for his safety, prosecutors said. While in the hotel, the news release said, Kurtaj used the hotel television, an Amazon Fire TV Stick and a mobile phone to hack into systems for the banking company Revolut, the ride-share app Uber and Rockstar Games, the developer of the Grand Theft Auto series.

After the Uber attack, the company took several internal systems down, and the attack cost it more than US$2.8 million (S$3.6 million) , prosecutors said. Kurtaj stole sensitive data and sent a lewd image to Uber employees, they added.

But it was the hack of Rockstar Games that sent the video game industry into a frenzy. According to prosecutors, Kurtaj stole 90 videos depicting Grand Theft Auto VI, the long-awaited next instalment of one of the most celebrated game franchises of all time.

The previous game, Grand Theft Auto V, reached US$1 billion in retail sales in three days after its release in 2013.

The clips Kurtaj released from Grand Theft VI – which is set to come out on Nov 19 – derailed years of carefully scripted buildup to the release and left the video game industry reeling.

Rockstar Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said that Kurtaj, who released the videos under an online pseudonym, TeaPotUberHacker, had also threatened to escalate the hack by releasing parts of the source code underpinning the game.

Lawyers for Kurtaj had argued in 2023 that he was unfit to stand trial, and a judge ordered that year that Kurtaj be held indefinitely in a hospital.

A jury found that year that Kurtaj was responsible for the hacks but did not return a verdict on whether he had intended to act illegally.

Last year, a new assessment found that Kurtaj was fit to stand trial, leading to his guilty plea.

The most serious charges Kurtaj admitted to carry sentences of up to 10 years in prison.

The hacks involving Lapsus$ prompted widespread scrutiny. The Cyber Security Review Board, a US government advisory body, said in a 2023 report that the group had hacked dozens of companies around the world, sometimes for financial gain but other times simply for notoriety. NYTIMES