Gyms, pools to reopen in Britain; Boris Johnson urges mask wearing

LONDON • Gyms and swimming pools in England are set to reopen this month as the country continues to emerge from months of restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Outdoor pools were allowed to reopen from yesterday, while indoor sports facilities, including pools and gyms, can open from July 25, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a statement.

Beauty salons and nail bars will also be allowed to reopen this month, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is trying to balance containing the virus with the need to get the economy up and running after national economic output crashed by a quarter, shedding 18 years of growth in just two months.

He also said people should wear face coverings in shops and go back to work if they can. Medical advice is moving in favour of wearing face coverings in all confined spaces, including on public transport and in stores, and the government was following this, he said.

As the British authorities move to ease restrictions that have been in place since March, Mr Johnson reinforced his message to the public to get back to work, as he warned that the economy might not rebound quickly.

He will tell office workers this week to start returning to their desks, the Daily Mail reported.

"We should now say go back to work if you can," Mr Johnson said as he answered questions from the public in a social media broadcast last Friday.

"I want to see more people feeling confident to use the shops, use the restaurants, get back into work - but only if we all follow the guidance."

