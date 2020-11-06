Gunman worked alone amid Austria's intelligence failings

VIENNA • Mobile phone footage has confirmed that the terrorist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, and Austria had fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has said.

Austria has arrested 14 people aged 18 to 28 in connection with the attack and is investigating them on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organisation, Mr Nehammer said on Wednesday.

It would also have to investigate its own actions, he added.

"Before the terror attack began, according to the information currently available, some things also went wrong," Mr Nehammer said.

In July, neighbouring Slovakia's intelligence service had handed over information suggesting the attacker had tried and failed to buy ammunition there, said Mr Nehammer and director-general for public security Franz Ruf.

"In the next steps, evidently something went wrong here with communications," said Mr Nehammer, who called for the formation of an independent commission to examine the errors made.

After receiving the tip-off from Slovakia, Austria's domestic intelligence agencies at the federal and provincial levels made the necessary checks and sent questions back to Bratislava, Mr Ruf said.

"It's up to the commission to clarify whether the process went optimally and in line with the law," he told the media, when pressed on what had gone wrong.

Austria's National Security Council signed off on setting up the commission later on Wednesday.

The gunman, who was shot dead by police within minutes of opening fire, was Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old with dual Austrian and North Macedonian citizenship. Born and raised in Vienna, he had already been convicted of trying to reach Syria to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and had spent time in jail.

All of those arrested in Austria on Tuesday have a "migration background", Mr Nehammer said.

Vienna police chief Gerhard Puerstl added that some were dual citizens of Bangladesh, North Macedonia, Turkey or Russia.

Austria, which is part of the United States-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS formed in 2014, has for years seen militant attacks as its biggest security threat and warned of the danger posed by foreign fighters returning from Iraq or Syria.

At the end of 2018, the authorities knew of 320 people from Austria who were actively involved or had wanted to participate in wars in Syria and Iraq.

The public had handed in more than 20,000 mobile phone videos that the authorities analysed before coming to the conclusion that there was only one gunman.

Of these, around 58 people were thought to have died in the region and 93 to have returned to Austria.

Another 62 were prevented from leaving the country.

Mr Nehammer on Wednesday repeated criticism of a deradicalisation programme, saying the gunman had "perfectly" fooled the programme, which seeks to reintegrate terrorists into society.

But Mr Moussa Al-Hassan Diaw, a co-founder of Derad, the organisation that runs the programme, rejected Mr Nehammer's assertion, telling Reuters: "It was always clear that this person was in no way deradicalised."

Meanwhile, Switzerland has arrested two men in connection with the attack. Its justice minister said the two were "obviously friends" with the gunman.

The men were already the targets of criminal cases over terrorism offences, Swiss prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors opened the cases "in 2018 and 2019, and they are ongoing", the office said in a statement.

One of the two men, aged 24, is a defendant in one of the cases, while the other, aged 18, is standing trial as a minor.

Zurich prosecutors said the teenager, currently "in custody", was known to their colleagues in nearby Winterthur who "have been dealing with the radicalisation phenomenon for several years".

Mr Ruf said Austria was in contact with Switzerland and another country that he declined to identify over the investigation.

North Macedonia on Tuesday said three people were somehow involved in the attack and all had dual Austrian and North Macedonian citizenship. It identified them only by initials.

On Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has suffered two recent deadly attacks amid Islamist anger over the publication of satirical caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, would take part in "a video conference at the beginning of the week on the fight against Islamic terrorism and political Islam".

