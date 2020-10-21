Gunman takes up to 20 hostages in Georgian bank, demands US$500k

Law enforcement officers near a bank branch in Zugdidi, Georgia, on Oct 21, 2020.
Law enforcement officers near a bank branch in Zugdidi, Georgia, on Oct 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    18 min ago

TBILISI (REUTERS) - An unidentified gunman took up to 20 people hostage in Georgia on Wednesday (Oct 21) in a branch of the commercial Bank of Georgia in the town of Zugdidi, the TV channel Mtavari quoted police as saying.

Negotiations were under way and the gunman, who was masked and wore a military uniform, was demanding a sum of US$500,000 (S$677,185), the channel reported.

One hostage, a pregnant woman, was released, said police, who blocked the area around the bank in the town centre.

The gunman gave the police two hours to meet his demands, but the deadline expired without further developments.

