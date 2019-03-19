Gunman kills three on tram in Dutch city

Three people were killed and nine hurt when a gunman opened fire on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht yesterday, in what officials said was a possible terrorist attack.

Armed counter-terrorism police launched a huge manhunt for the attacker, who they said was a 37-year-old Turkish man named Gokmen Tanis. Police released a picture of the suspect, but gave no further details.

The shooting came days after a lone gunman killed 50 people in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

On the latest attack, one report cited a witness as saying the gunman had targeted a woman on the tram, and then shot those who had tried to help her.

The terror alert level in Utrecht was raised to its highest level as local residents were warned to stay indoors. Schools were shut and security was stepped up at airports, other vital buildings and mosques.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was deeply concerned about the incident.

