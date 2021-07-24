Grudgingly, the US puts transatlantic stumbling block of Nord Stream 2 to rest

Germany and the United States have settled their long-standing dispute over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that shall deliver gas from Russia to Western Europe.

The controversial pipeline that runs across the Baltic Sea will be completed without Germany or Russia being subject to US sanctions. In return, Germany made several concessions. Berlin and Washington issued a joint declaration on the issue on Wednesday evening.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said Germany, in particular, had pledged to seek European Union sanctions against Russia if it took aggressive steps against Ukraine.

The diplomat also said Berlin has vowed to support the extension of a gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine that expires in 2024. The US has sought to prolong it by 10 years.

Russia has thus far been largely dependent on Ukraine to swiftly transport gas to Europe, but Nord Stream 2 opens an additional route to directly reach economically lucrative Western markets. Critics argue that it could also be used to bypass Ukraine which therefore saw backing by Germany as an important bargaining chip in its contested relationship with Russia.

The US-German agreement comes on the heels of a visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington last week.

The Biden administration has frequently made clear that it considered the pipeline project ill-advised, but clearly seems to have bowed to the inevitable.

A major strategic consideration was the fact that the US wants Germany's backing for its policy towards China. Berlin has adopted a rather conciliatory approach towards Beijing but it might now be willing to follow Washington's tougher line.

The US has criticised China over its alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region, the crackdown on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, and continuing unfair trade practices.

President Joe Biden is trying to form an alliance of like-minded nations against the backdrop of a widely held view in Washington that China has embarked on an expansionist course.

Germany, one of the biggest trading partners of China, is a key element in US strategy.

As much as Nord Stream 2 is disliked by Mr Biden because he is afraid of Europe becoming too dependent on Russian energy, he obviously came to the conclusion that haggling over the pipeline would hamper cooperation in other areas.

One indication that a policy adjustment towards China is already in effect can be seen in the coordinated international reaction to global hacking attacks.

Earlier this week, the US, European Union, Nato, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New Zealand accused Beijing of being behind malicious cyber activities that are posing an immense threat to economic and national security.

A White House statement said that "an unprecedented group of allies and partners" has joined the US in its response.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is near completion. The whole venture, costing roughly €10 billion (S$16 billion), will double the gas capacity to 110 billion cu m annually from East to West.

Although the gas arrives in the German port of Lubmin, only part of it will stay in Germany. Other participating companies in the project from Austria, France and the Netherlands will also receive Nord Stream 2 gas.

Many Ukrainians view the transit of Russian gas as a lifeline that has helped keep Moscow at bay, more so after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and also supported separatists who started a war in the Eastern Donbass region.

But not all Ukrainians are in support of Nord Stream 2.

Opposition has come from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. All are afraid that closer cooperation between Germany and Russia will occur at the expense of smaller neighbouring states.

Under the compromise deal with the US, Germany has pledged a joint public-private investment package of more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) to prop up "green technologies" to make Ukraine more energy independent and cut its carbon dioxide emissions. Media reports said there were also guarantees that Ukraine would be financially compensated in case Russia stopped gas flowing through it. Part of the sanctions against Russia in case tensions over Ukraine boil over could also limit gas flows.

But many observers are sceptical of the German pledges.

Mr Ralf Fucks, head of the Liberale Moderne think-tank in Berlin, said: "Ukraine, Poland and the other European critics of Nord Stream 2 are left to accept a fait accompli. Ukraine will be settled with non-binding declarations of intent and financial consolation plasters."

The agreement is a huge win for Dr Merkel, who has said she will retire after the election on Sept 26.

Securing energy supply is key in making the transition from fossil fuels to green energy work.

Last year, 46 per cent of the energy consumed in Germany came from so-called "renewables" such as wind and solar. But since Berlin is also phasing out coal and nuclear power, the existing supply gap has to be bridged by imported energy - until the share of green energy rises further.