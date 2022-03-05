Groups of Ukrainians abroad head home to join the war

BERLIN/PRAGUE/WARSAW • As Russia's invasion prompts the exodus of more than a million people from Ukraine, a smaller group is moving the other way. Growing in number by the day, they are off to war.

Whether builders, warehouse workers or truck drivers, a flow of mainly Ukrainian men are headed east from nearby countries where hundreds of thousands of them and their families have settled in recent years.

Almost 80,000 have made the trip home since the Kremlin-ordered assault began on Feb 24, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this week. The returnees are back to join the military or the Territorial Defence Forces, it said, as the country's cities face the Russian barrage.

Mr Sergey Lunga, who has worked for three years in a warehouse outside of Prague, said he was returning to his home in western Ukraine near the border with Romania. His employer did not protest, he said, and promised him his job back, no matter how long he was away.

"I will see what is going on there and if they need me," Mr Lunga, 51, said in an interview at the Florenc bus station in the centre of the Czech capital, standing with a group of men and a family waiting to embark for the east. "But I will only know when I get home."

While many employers expressed sympathy with the urge among Ukrainian fighting-aged men to return, their absence will leave a hole in Eastern European nations where they make up a significant chunk of the workforce, especially in industries like transport and construction.

In Poland, the largest economy in Eastern Europe, more than a million Ukrainians have settled in the country over the eight years since Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula. Many filled jobs left by Poles, who themselves ventured west for work after the country's 2004 accession into the EU.

Those workers are a backbone of some key industries. A 2020 central bank report even estimated that Ukrainian workers contributed a half percentage point to economic growth every year between 2014 and 2018.

Poland's biggest trucker association, the Warsaw-based Association of International Road Carriers, estimates that about a third of its drivers working routes outside the country are from Ukraine.

Between a quarter and 30 per cent of Ukrainian drivers working in Polish transport companies have requested leave of absence to return to fight, according to Mr Maciej Wronski, head of the Association of Transport and Logistics company. "The situation is becoming very serious," Mr Wronski said, adding that the shortage exacerbates the industry's struggle with high fuel costs and European Union regulations.