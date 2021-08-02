Grounded pilots swamp recruiters in fight for jobs

LONDON • When Britain-based Goose Recruitment kicked off a recent campaign to find 30 Boeing 737 cargo pilots for a client in Europe, 400 resumes poured in within 48 hours. Most of the applicants used to fly commercial passenger jets.

"Pre-Covid, most airline pilots would look down their noses at flying cargo," said Goose's chief executive officer Mark Charman. "Now they're like, 'Pick me!'"

This clamour for work is being reflected worldwide, as desperate pilots who have been grounded by the pandemic for more than a year mob recruiters for the few flying jobs in a last-ditch effort to save their aviation careers.

Wasinc International, which recruits overseas pilots for Chinese and Japanese airlines, is getting so many e-mail messages from applicants that it no longer needs to advertise the roles it is trying to fill.

Job applications from down-on-their-luck aviators - from Brazil and Mexico to Canada and Europe - have jumped at least 30-fold from pre-coronavirus days, said Wasinc CEO Dave Ross.

While a rebound in US domestic air travel offers some hope, the pleas for work reflect an industry decimated by the crisis.

Temporary and permanent job losses at the four biggest carriers in the United States exceeded 150,000 last year, including pilots and other staff. Global airline capacity is still wallowing 31 per cent below normal levels, according to global travel data provider OAG.

Aggressive waves of the Delta variant also threaten to delay a travel recovery, which could bring more trouble to the industry as pilots retire, look for other jobs or as their flying qualifications expire.

That risks leaving a shortage of skilled operators in the cockpit when a firmer recovery takes hold.

Airline pilots must typically pass two proficiency checks a year, and additional qualifications tied to specific aircraft types can expire in 12 or 24 months. A poll in January found that more than half of the world's commercial pilots were no longer flying for a living.

Wasinc has just four Chinese carriers including Sichuan Airlines accepting applications from overseas pilots, down from 23 before the pandemic. Covid-19 curbs make it difficult for foreign pilots to enter China for assessments, said Mr Ross. Even if a pilot lands a job, the generous pre-pandemic compensation packages of around US$24,000 (S$32,500) a month have more than halved because pilots are not flying so many hours.

CLOUDY OUTLOOK They’ve given up. Our prediction is that, very quickly, we will have a real problem in the aviation sector. MR MARK CHARMAN, chief executive officer of Britain-based Goose Recruitment. He says it is not just senior pilots with pensions and savings who are quitting now that jobs have dried up. There are also signs that career aspirations are dwindling for junior pilots.

Mr Ross said many of the pilots on his books looking for work are approaching the end of their validity periods. With the outlook so bleak, some are opting to leave the industry altogether. "I don't think we can avoid the fact that maybe in less than a year, there's going to be a shortage," he said.

Boeing said last year that the world will need 763,000 new pilots by 2039, even if Covid-19 had temporarily put a brake on traffic growth.

Some airlines are hiring again, trying to play catch-up in markets experiencing a rebound.

American Airlines will hire 350 pilots this year and 1,000 in 2022, 50 per cent more than previously planned, Delta Air Lines plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, and low-cost airline Ryanair is also adding 2,000 pilots over the next three years.

These bursts of activity are not enough to soak up the current excess of crew, said Goose's Mr Charman. Even his firm's campaign that attracted a rush of applicants was put on ice due to "changes in our client's business".

It is not just senior pilots with pensions and savings who are quitting now that jobs have dried up, Mr Charman said. There are signs that career aspirations are dwindling for junior pilots, too.

"They've given up. Our prediction is that, very quickly, we will have a real problem in the aviation sector."

BLOOMBERG