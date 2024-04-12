Greenpeace targets Russia-linked Baltic Sea fuel tanker

Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 08:11 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 08:00 PM

STOCKHOLM - Greenpeace activists painted slogans on an Estonian-owned tanker in the middle of the Baltic Sea on Friday, and said the ship's supply of bunker fuel to vessels transporting Russian oil poses a danger to the environment.

"Oil fuels war," the campaigners arriving in small boats wrote in large white letters on the side of the Zircone tanker, pictures provided by the group showed.

The vessel, sitting in international waters off the Swedish island of Gotland, in the last two months supplied fuel to more than 50 oil tankers travelling to or from Russian ports, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported on Tuesday.

Greenpeace said it was concerned that the Cyprus-registered ship could trigger an environmental disaster in the fragile Baltic Sea ecosystem. REUTERS

