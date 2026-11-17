Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

COPENHAGEN – A trial opens on Nov 17 in Denmark where a group of Greenlanders are suing the state, saying their rights were violated when they could not legally establish their filiation to their Danish fathers.

Between 1938 and 1963 in western Greenland, and until 1974 in the rest of the territory, children born out of wedlock to a Danish father did not have their paternity legally recognised, unlike children living in Denmark.

The 26 plaintiffs argue this difference in treatment, based on their origin, constituted discrimination and deprived them among other things of their inheritance.

According to an estimate by the Danish Ministry of Social Affairs, 8,000 people born between 1911 and 1974 in Greenland can be considered “legally fatherless”.

Mads Pramming, the lawyer representing the 26 plaintiffs, is optimistic.

“The case is very strong when it comes to human rights,” he told AFP.

‘Legally fatherless’

Klaus Frederiksen is one of the spokespeople for the “legally fatherless”. He has come to Copenhagen for the trial and is due to testify on Nov 18 .

He was born in 1962 in Qullissat, a small mining town in western Greenland, to a Greenlandic mother and Danish father.

His father was a labourer who had come to help modernise housing and infrastructure on the vast Arctic island.

While his parents lived together, and had two children, they never married.

In 1964, Frederiksen’s father returned to Denmark where he already had a family and never made contact again.

“He acknowledged his paternity but it is written clearly, in black and white, that I have no right to inherit from him,” Frederiksen told AFP.

“The word of the Dane was law, everyone had to fall in line.”

Denmark adopted legislation on paternal filiation as early as 1937, but it took decades before it was extended to Greenland for both logistical reasons and local reluctance.

“The Danish government was the one that could effectively decide on the regulations, but because of these obstacles, it chose to maintain this legal difference between children born out of wedlock in Denmark and in Greenland,” said historian Sniff Nexo, who wrote a report on the subject in 2011.

Klaus Frederiksen is one of the spokespeople for the “legally fatherless”. PHOTO: AFP

Following the report, the “legally fatherless” were given the possibility to initiate paternity proceedings and inherit from their father, provided the estate had not yet been settled.

‘You are nothing’

Frederiksen explained that growing up fatherless in Greenland was tough.

“You are nothing. You are neither Greenlander nor Dane, I experienced enormous discrimination,” he said.

Being born out of wedlock was taboo in Greenland, and unmarried mothers were stigmatised.

“In a small village where no one had seen a pregnant woman, one day newborn twins were found dead in a dog enclosure,” the 64-year-old recounted emotionally.

He said this was the “kind of extreme step the mother felt forced to take”.

“We never found out who she was,” he added.

Placed with a foster family in Ikamiut, in the north, as the only child without a legitimate father, Frederiksen was constantly mocked.

He had always known the name of his biological father and eventually met him before he passed away, but he felt he never got any real answers.

“The trial is about putting an end to all this.”

“Some of us are approaching 90, and they have lived since childhood with this immense burden on their shoulders. Their children, their grandchildren ask, ‘Where do we come from? Who are we?’ It is up to the Danish state to put this right. Not us,” he said.

Pramming, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs and a human rights specialist, has represented numerous Greenlanders in thorny cases linked to colonial history, notably children taken from their families in the 1950s and women subjected to forced contraception.

The final day of hearings is scheduled for Nov 19, with the verdict expected in early 2027. AFP