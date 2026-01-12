Straitstimes.com header logo

Greenland says it should be defended by NATO

FILE PHOTO: A NATO flag flutters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 - Greenland's government said on Monday it will increase its efforts to ensure that the defence of the Arctic territory takes place under the auspices of NATO, and again rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's ambition to take over the island.

Trump has said the United States must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent Russia or China occupying the strategically located and minerals-rich territory in the future.

"All NATO member states, including the United States, have a common interest in the defence of Greenland," the island's coalition government said in a statement.

The European Union's Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius warned on Monday that a U.S. military takeover of Greenland would be the end of NATO. REUTERS

