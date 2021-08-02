Greenland ice sheet sees 'massive melting event'

COPENHAGEN • Greenland's ice sheet has experienced a "massive melting event" during a heatwave that has seen temperatures more than 10 deg C above seasonal norms, according to Danish researchers.

Since last Wednesday, the ice sheet covering the vast Arctic territory, has melted by around eight billion tonnes a day, twice its normal average rate during summer, reported the Polar Portal website, which is run by Danish researchers.

The Danish Meteorological Institute has reported temperatures of over 20 deg C, more than twice the normal average summer temperature, in northern Greenland.

Nerlerit Inaat Airport in the north-east of the territory recorded 23.4 deg C last Thursday, the highest registered there since records began.

With the heatwave affecting most of Greenland that day, the Polar Portal website reported a "massive melting event" involving enough water "to cover Florida with two inches (5cm) of water".

The largest melt of the Greenland ice sheet still dates back to the summer of 2019. But the area where the melting took place this time is larger than two years ago, the website added.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet at nearly 1.8 million sq km, second only to Antarctica.

The melting of the ice sheets started in 1990 and has accelerated since 2000. The mass loss in recent years is about four times greater than it was before 2000, say the researchers at Polar Portal.

One European study published in January said that ocean levels would rise between 10cm and 18cm by 2100 - or 60 per cent faster than previously estimated - at the rate which the Greenland ice sheet was now melting.

The Greenland ice sheet, if completely melted, would raise the ocean levels by 6m to 7m. But with a relatively cool start to the Greenland summer, with snowfalls and rains, the retreat of the ice sheet so far this year remains within the historical norm, according to Polar Portal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE