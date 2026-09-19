Greenland, Denmark say US deal will not cede sovereignty

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

COPENHAGEN, Sept 19 - Denmark and Greenland on Saturday said any agreement with the United States would not compromise Greenland's sovereignty, after President Donald Trump said the deal would give Washington "permanent control" over the Arctic island's security, leaving its precise scope unclear.

The United States, Denmark and Greenland said late on Friday they had entered into an agreement for the US to develop a significant military presence on Greenland, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases on the island.

Key details of the agreement have not been made public, including the degree of US military presence in the self-governed Danish territory and whether any formal power over foreign policy and resources would be ceded to Washington.

Denmark and Greenland expressed hope that a deal, which is expected to be signed during the UN General Assembly next week, would end months of uncertainty triggered by Trump's threats to seize control of Greenland.

"Next week could be a good week - for Greenland, Denmark, and the United States," Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.

"A time of uncertainty will hopefully give way to a binding agreement that strengthens security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic, and thereby our shared security within NATO and Europe - while respecting the (Danish) Kingdom's red lines," he said.

Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly insisted that Washington respect the sovereignty of the Danish kingdom and accept that Greenland is not for sale.

Trump said on Truth Social late on Friday that under a deal, "the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America."

The deal "gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," Trump said, adding that no adversary would ever be permitted to have a base or military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments there, without Washington's express written approval.

Trump made the announcement after Reuters exclusively reported that the US and Denmark were closing in on a deal.

"I am pleased on Greenland's behalf that we are nearing the conclusion of an agreement - an agreement that benefits not only our collective security but also the continued development of this country," Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Saturday in a post on Facebook.

"The agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our Kingdom and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination," he added.

Trump's threats, which peaked in January, triggered a diplomatic crisis that strained relations within NATO and pushed Denmark and Greenland into negotiations aimed at defusing the pressure.

A NATO spokesperson on Saturday said the alliance welcomed the agreement, which would "help advance security, stability and cooperation in this vital region." REUTERS