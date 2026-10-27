Greenhouse gases hit record highs, further rise expected with El Nino, UN weather agency says

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The powerful El Nino will cause drier weather and make it harder for carbon sinks to absorb emissions.

GENEVA – Greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere reached unprecedented highs in 2025, potentially further warming the planet and leading to more extreme climate events, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a report on Oct 27 .

The global average concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide reached 426.8 parts per million (ppm) in 2025, about 153% of the 1750 pre-industrial level, the report said. The level rose by 2.8 ppm from the previous year, a bigger annual increase than the average over the past decade.

Concentrations of other important greenhouse gases – methane and nitrous oxide – reached record highs in 2025, standing at 267% and 126% of pre-industrial levels, respectively. The report measures the amount of gas that accumulates in the atmosphere, not new annual emissions.

The WMO will share the findings with negotiators at the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, in November, and warned that a powerful El Nino could push concentrations higher in 2026 .

“Every additional part per million matters because it traps additional heat. In effect, we are supercharging the ocean and the atmosphere,” WMO deputy secretary-general Ko Barrett said.

“That means that heatwaves, tropical cyclones, and rainstorms are intensifying faster than our historical baselines prepared us for.”

In 2026, parts of the world including Europe saw scorching summer temperatures, as well as devastating floods in Asia and elsewhere.

El Nino likely to add to the problem

The WMO said it expected carbon dioxide concentrations to rise further in 2026 due to fossil fuel burning and the onset of a powerful El Nino, which will cause drier weather and make it harder for carbon sinks to absorb emissions.

The WMO also raised concern about sulfur hexafluoride, or SF6, a greenhouse gas widely used in electrical equipment, saying its increase in 2025 was a record high. The global warming potential of SF6 is more than 24,000 times that of carbon dioxide and it can remain in the atmosphere for more than 1,000 years.

The agency also pointed to rising hydrogen concentrations, which increased 5.3% between 2010 and 2024. Although hydrogen is not a greenhouse gas, leaks from infrastructure used to produce, transport and store it can affect atmospheric chemistry and indirectly contribute to warming. Hydrogen produced using renewable electricity can be used as a low-carbon fuel for transport.

The WMO said both hydrogen leakage and the long persistence of SF6 could undermine some of the climate benefits of the global energy transition.

“The energy transition is essential and welcome, but as with every transition, it has to be done in a smart way and informed by environmental observations,” Barrett said. REUTERS