Greeks aged 60 and above face monthly fine for not getting jabbed

ATHENS • Greece will fine from today people aged 60 and over who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 as a way to boost lagging inoculation levels and reduce pressure on its healthcare system.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday told seniors the simplest way to avoid the levy is to get vaccinated.

"To the few of our fellow citizens over 60 who are still unvaccinated, I encourage them today: Take the step," he said. "It's not a matter of the fine. Yes, the fine will be imposed, but that's the least. Protect your life, the lives of those you love and understand that the vaccine is safe."

The Greek authorities say the non-vaccinated remain at high risk for hospitalisation from the coronavirus. Some nine in 10 Covid-19-related deaths in Greece have been among people aged 60 and above, while seven in 10 of those hospitalised from the virus are over 60 years old. And of those, eight in 10 are unvaccinated.

Before the compulsory shots were announced last November, some 520,000 seniors in Greece had not been vaccinated, according to Health Ministry data. Since then, about 220,000 more have rolled up their sleeves. Of the remaining 300,000 individuals, some will be eligible to apply for exemptions for medical reasons.

Holdouts may be fined €100 (S$154) a month. The penalty will be imposed by the Greek tax authorities directly on those who have not been inoculated, and the funds collected will be given to hospitals fighting the pandemic.

At this point, the government has exhausted all other means of persuasion, spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said last Thursday.

Like much of Europe, Greece has seen daily virus cases hit records this month because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Covid-19-related deaths are running at levels similar to the peak of previous waves. Greece is about two-thirds fully vaccinated, below the European Union average.

