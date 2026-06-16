Greek top court sends leader of November 17 guerrillas back to prison

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FILE PHOTO: Alexandros Giotopoulos (L), leader of Greece's notorious November 17 urban guerrillas, stands inside a court room in Korydallos prison, a few kilometres west of Athens December 2, 2005. The 15 members of the group returned to court on Friday to appeal multiple life sentences handed down two years ago for a 27-year killing spree with Giotopoulos demanding his full acquittal. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis/File Photo

ATHENS, June 16 - The mastermind of Greece's defunct and most lethal guerrilla group November 17, who was freed from jail last month, will return to prison after the country's top court overturned his release, police sources and the Athens News Agency said.

Alexandros Giotopoulos, 82, was arrested in 2002 when the Marxist group, which carried out a 27-year campaign of assassinations, was dismantled by the police.

Giotopoulos and other members of the group were convicted by a Greek court in 2003. He denied wrongdoing, but an appeals court in 2007 sentenced him to 17 life terms and 25 years' imprisonment.

Giotopoulos was released on May 21 from the Korydallos high-security prison in Athens after a judicial panel approved a request he filed in 2025, which cited health reasons, according to media reports.

But the Supreme Court this week approved a prosecutor's decision to reverse that decision, the Athens News Agency said.

Giotopoulos appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday and is expected to return to Korydallos prison later in the day. REUTERS