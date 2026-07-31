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Greek police investigate death of British woman found in suitcase

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ATHENS – Greek authorities are investigating the cause of death of a British woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the centre of Athens last week, according to two Greek officials.

The police identified the body as that of 38-year-old Elisabeth Ross, missing since July 15, using Interpol’s fingerprint data base.

“We do not yet have the cause of death; the post-mortem examination is under way,” one of the police officials said.

“We can’t say yet if it’s a murder or not.”

Ross’ body was found on July 18 in an abandoned building in the Kypseli neighbourhood, a few kilometres from the centre of Athens.

“We are investigating the events following her disappearance on July 15 and who placed the body in the suitcase and transferred it into the abandoned building,” the official added. A second official confirmed the information.

Investigators have been puzzled by the fact that Ross’ mobile phone continued to send messages for a few days after her death.

Ross had flown to Greece from Edinburgh in late June.

“We are in contact with British police and have contacted her family members,” the first official said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.