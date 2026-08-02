Greek police arrest suspect over British woman’s body found in suitcase

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An abandoned building where the body of a British 38-year-old woman, Elisabeth-Jane Ross, was found in a suitcase on July 18, in Athens, Greece.

ATHENS – Greek police on Aug 2 said they had arrested a suspect in their investigation into the death of a British woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Athens in July .

The police in a statement said they had arrested a 26-year-old man, identified in media reports as an Afghan national, adding that he had “confessed his actions”.

“Officers of the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime have solved the homicide of a 38-year-old UK national, whose body was found inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Kypseli area on July 18,” they said.

They had opened a criminal file against him for “intentional homicide, robbery and violation of firearms legislation”, they said.

The woman, identified in media reports as Elisabeth-Jane Ross from Scotland, had come to Greece on June 26 and resided at a friend’s home in the Piraeus area until July 10, at which point she departed for an unknown destination within the greater Athens area, they said.

“It emerged that the 26-year-old placed the body in a suitcase and transported it to the abandoned premises. Furthermore, in the days that followed, the 26-year-old used the victim’s bank cards to withdraw sums of money,” the police said.

According to reports, the suspect said the victim was already dead when he found her. AFP