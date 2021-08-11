Greek PM apologises for failures in tackling blazes

PEFKI (Greece) • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has apologised for failures in tackling the devastating wildfires that have burned across Greece for the past week as the country counted the cost in lost homes and livelihoods.

As fires burned unabated in many parts of the country, the biggest front was on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island just off the mainland east of Athens.

"It burned everything, there's nothing left," said Mr Makis Ladogiannakis, 77, sitting in a cafe in the seaside town of Pefki, where a ferry waited to evacuate more locals and tourists to safety if needed, as in previous days. "The fire was the biggest catastrophe for the village. People lived off resin production and the olive trees."

More than 500 fires have been burning across Greece, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages and thousands of people and there has been growing public anger at delays and breakdowns in the government's response.

Mr Mitsotakis went on television late on Monday to make a public apology. He promised that mistakes would be identified and rectified and called for unity. "I fully understand the pain of our fellow citizens who saw their homes or property burned," he said. "Any failures will be identified. And responsibility will be assigned wherever necessary."

He promised that forests destroyed by the fires would be restored and climate defences be built up, and he pledged compensation for those whose property was destroyed in the fires. He approved a €500 million (S$796 million) package of aid for Evia and the Attica region around Athens.

The fires broke out last week during Greece's worst heatwave in three decades, with searing temperatures and dry heat causing tinderbox conditions.

REUTERS