Greek farmers block borders, airport and roads in protest at delayed EU funds

ATHENS, Dec 8 - Protesting Greek farmers closed an airport on the island of Crete, blocked roads and border crossings and hurled rocks at police during a nationwide demonstration on Monday triggered by funding delays.

Protesters deployed thousands of trucks and tractors in at least 20 blockades across the country, local media said. Police fired tear gas at a group of protesting farmers who threw stones and forced their way onto the runway at Heraklion airport in Crete, halting air traffic.

Another group near the Chania airport in Crete smashed the windows of police vehicles with their shepherd's crooks and stones. Police officials said those involved had been identified and would be charged.

Greek farmers face a 600 million euro ($700 million) shortfall in EU aid and other payments after a corruption scandal in which some farmers, aided by state employees, faked land ownership to qualify for payouts. Ongoing audits have slowed subsequent disbursements.

The delays to funding come just as farmers and stock breeders struggle with an outbreak of sheep pox that has led to hundreds of thousands of sheep and goats being culled.

"We don’t have help, climate change has influenced production a great deal, all of this with the (corruption) scandal - people who have nothing to do with the profession are getting enormous amounts," said one farmer, Prokopis Bandzis, who protested on the island of Lesbos.

"I want there to be justice. Those involved with the illegal subsidies need to account for (their actions)."

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, under criticism for the scandal, urged farmers to end the blockades and said the government is open to dialogue. The government has acknowledged the payment delays and pledged to distribute 3.7 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to farmers this year.

Yet protests continue. In the north on Monday, farmers disrupted traffic at the Promachonas and Kipi border crossings with Bulgaria and Turkey respectively. A customs official at the Kipi checkpoint said that only passenger cars and trucks with sensitive goods were allowed to cross.

Roadblocks were also set up in southwestern and central Greece, where farmers have said they aim to block the Volos port this week. Hundreds of farmers had blocked the entrance to the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos. REUTERS