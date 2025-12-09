Straitstimes.com header logo

Greece's Heraklion airport resumes flights after farmers end protest

Tourists enter the departures lounge of the airport of Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis/File Photo

ATHENS, Dec 9 - Flights to and from Heraklion Airport on the Greek island of Crete ‍resumed ​early on Tuesday, aviation ‍officials said, after farmers who had been blocking the ​terminal ​ended a protest.

Three flights were cancelled and several others delayed after a group of farmers threw ‍stones at police and stormed onto the runway ​at Heraklion on ⁠Monday, halting some air traffic.

The airport resumed operations around 0800 GMT on Tuesday, a Greek aviation official told ​Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Farmers have deployed thousands of ‌tractors and trucks ​in dozens of blockades, disrupting traffic during a nationwide demonstration triggered by funding delays.

Greek farmers face a shortfall of more than 600 million euros ($699 million) in European Union aid and ‍other payments after a corruption scandal in ​which some farmers, aided by state employees, faked land ​ownership to qualify for payouts.

Ongoing ‌audits have slowed subsequent disbursements. REUTERS

