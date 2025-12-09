Greece's Heraklion airport resumes flights after farmers end protest

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tourists enter the departures lounge of the airport of Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis/File Photo

ATHENS, Dec 9 - Flights to and from Heraklion Airport on the Greek island of Crete ‍resumed ​early on Tuesday, aviation ‍officials said, after farmers who had been blocking the ​terminal ​ended a protest.

Three flights were cancelled and several others delayed after a group of farmers threw ‍stones at police and stormed onto the runway ​at Heraklion on ⁠Monday, halting some air traffic.

The airport resumed operations around 0800 GMT on Tuesday, a Greek aviation official told ​Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Farmers have deployed thousands of ‌tractors and trucks ​in dozens of blockades, disrupting traffic during a nationwide demonstration triggered by funding delays.

Greek farmers face a shortfall of more than 600 million euros ($699 million) in European Union aid and ‍other payments after a corruption scandal in ​which some farmers, aided by state employees, faked land ​ownership to qualify for payouts.

Ongoing ‌audits have slowed subsequent disbursements. REUTERS