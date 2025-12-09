Greece's Heraklion airport resumes flights after farmers end protest
ATHENS, Dec 9 - Flights to and from Heraklion Airport on the Greek island of Crete resumed early on Tuesday, aviation officials said, after farmers who had been blocking the terminal ended a protest.
Three flights were cancelled and several others delayed after a group of farmers threw stones at police and stormed onto the runway at Heraklion on Monday, halting some air traffic.
The airport resumed operations around 0800 GMT on Tuesday, a Greek aviation official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Farmers have deployed thousands of tractors and trucks in dozens of blockades, disrupting traffic during a nationwide demonstration triggered by funding delays.
Greek farmers face a shortfall of more than 600 million euros ($699 million) in European Union aid and other payments after a corruption scandal in which some farmers, aided by state employees, faked land ownership to qualify for payouts.
Ongoing audits have slowed subsequent disbursements. REUTERS