Greece, Turkey gaining some ground in battles against wildfires

ATHENS • A wildfire which set homes and cars ablaze on the outskirts of Athens and forced residents to flee was receding yesterday, the authorities said, but extreme temperatures fuelled another blaze on an island near the Greek capital.

With Greece facing its most severe heatwave in 30 years, Athens residents were told to stay indoors as a thick cloud of smoke covered the sky from Tuesday's fire.

"There is no active front right now," fire brigade spokesman Vasilis Vathrakogiannis told ANT1 TV. "There are so many forces present so rekindling will be tackled effectively."

More than 500 firefighters have been dispatched to the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens, assisted by nine helicopters, five other aircraft, police and the army in a densely vegetated area in the region of Acharnes.

Spokesman Vathrakogiannis said Greece was also expecting fire-fighting reinforcements from Cyprus. The fire started on Tuesday in the town of Varympompi, 20km north of central Athens, and spread to nearby towns.

"I saved the animals, that's why I stayed here," said one resident called Panagiotis, standing among scorched cars and blackened pine trees. "There were explosions in homes, cars."

Another wildfire was raging in the northern part of Evia island, about 70km from Athens, forcing the authorities to evacuate many villages since late Tuesday.

Some 95 firemen with 35 engines and five aircraft were battling the Evia blaze, which was mainly burning forest land. "Thank God we haven't had any loss of human life so far," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after an inspection visit at a fire brigade coordination centre in Varympompi yesterday.

Temperatures have been over 40 deg C in Greece since the weekend.

Europe faces a summer of extreme weather, from heavy flooding in the north to the severe heatwaves and fires that have engulfed several areas in the Mediterranean, with Greece's neighbour Turkey battling fires for the past week.

A blaze threatening a coal-fired power plant in south-western Turkey is under control, local authorities said yesterday, as firefighters battled coastal wildfires for an eighth day.

"The flames reached the wall of the power plant last night. The fire is now out," Milas Mayor Muhammet Tokat told Reuters.

Two planes and four helicopters had helped firefighters on the ground to douse the flames, he said, and the power plant had resumed operations.

The authorities say more than 150 wildfires have erupted in the past week across south-western Turkey, the worst outbreak in years, fanned by hot summer temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

Eight people have been killed and thousands evacuated, including tourists.

Most of the fires have been extinguished but local officials, many of them from the opposition Republican People's Party, have complained that the government's response has been slow or inadequate.

Mr Tokat said he had requested aerial support for the area around the power plant days ago while he was visiting a nearby neighbourhood damaged by the blaze.

Tanks with flammable materials at the plant were emptied as a precaution, a reporter with Demiroren news agency said, and ditches had been dug as firebreaks.

Firefighting planes from Spain and Croatia joined teams from Russia, Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan this week to battle blazes, after Turkey requested European support.

Thousands took to social media calling for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to step down, while others criticised the lack of resources and what they called inadequate preparations.

REUTERS