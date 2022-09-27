Greece slams lack of EU solidarity in migrant relocations

ATHENS - Greece's migration minister on Monday slammed EU partners for their unwillingness to share the burden of hosting migrants entering the bloc.

The country has for years been on the frontline of an irregular migration wave affecting the European Union's southern states, with many migrants arriving on its Mediterranean and Aegean islands.

EU migration ministers in June decided to create a voluntary mechanism designed to redistribute migrants from their first destination to other members of the 27-nation bloc to ease the burden on the frontline countries.

But Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said it was "disappointing" that other EU states had only offered 1,017 relocation spots so far, adding that there was a "lack of willingness" among a "majority" of members to contribute.

"There must be a symmetry between the responsibility taken on by the first host countries and the solidarity all EU countries must show," the minister told a press conference in Athens.

The affected southern European nations - Greece, Spain, Italy, Malta and Cyprus - expect around 160,000 people to arrive on their shores this year, Mitarachi added.

With its long land and maritime border with Turkey, Greece has been a key destination for people fleeing poverty and conflicts since an acute migration crisis began in 2015. It has often denounced the lack of EU solidarity.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's conservative government has implemented a tough border policy since 2019, sealing the Greek-Turkish frontier and considerably reducing the number of migrant arrivals.

NGOs and media reports have accused the government of illegal pushbacks of migrants towards Turkey and flouting human rights, which Athens has always denied. AFP