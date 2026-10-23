Greece passes social media ban for children under 15
- Greece’s Parliament approved a law on Oct 23 banning social media for children under 15, as concerns grow over minors’ health and safety.
- The ban starts on Jan 1, 2027. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said platforms have 2½ months to build age checks that protect privacy.
- Greece, one of seven EU countries seeking an age verification fix with the European Commission, says it will help parents curb “endless scrolling” that harms sleep and concentration.
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ATHENS – Greece’s Parliament approved a Bill on Oct 23 that bans the use of social media platforms for children under 15 amid growing concerns over their impact on the health and safety of minors.
The ban comes into force on Jan 1, 2027.
Australia was the first country to pass legislation to curb the use of social media by minors, doing so in 2025. A similar law passed in France was struck down by the country’s Constitutional Council in August
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said social media platforms have 2½ months to devise a way to verify users’ ages and protect their privacy.
Greece is among seven European Union countries seeking an age verification solution with the European Commission.
Greece says it is standing by parents to help curb the “endless scrolling” that deprives children of sleep, concentration and time with their friends. REUTERS