ATHENS, Nov 29 - Greece said on Sunday that the past 48 hours have been "the most difficult" of the year for migrant arrivals after about 1,000 people were rescued from boats off Crete and hundreds more reached the island over the weekend.

Authorities rescued 190 people aboard three boats on Sunday after they were spotted by drones operated by the European Union's border agency Frontex off Crete, the Greek coast guard said. They were taken to the nearby ports of Kaloi Limenes and Ierapetra, the Greek coast guard said.

More than 1,000 migrants were rescued in more than a dozen separate operations off Crete on Saturday and a total of about 700 reached its shores, a Greek coast guard official told Reuters. The bodies of two migrants were recovered from a rocky stretch of land on the nearby island of Gavdos on the same day.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris told Skai television on Sunday that migrant arrivals over the past 48 hours had been the "most difficult" of the year, bringing the total number of migrants on the island to around 2,500 people, overwhelming local reception facilities.

Hundreds of migrants were taken on buses to the Heraklion port in the east where many lodged outdoors as a temporary facility there was full, footage from local media showed.

Plevris said a ship will sail to Crete next week to begin regular transfers of migrants to reception camps on the Greek mainland.

Greece, a longstanding entry point to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, was on the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015 to 2016, when nearly one million people landed on its islands, mostly from Turkey.

Although arrivals have since dropped as Athens has bolstered sea and border patrols, those from Libya have surged in recent years, mostly from Bangladesh and fleeing conflict in Sudan, opening a new southern route to the islands of Gavdos and the southern coast of Crete.

The increase in migration across parts of Europe has fuelled support for nationalist and far-right parties and pushed many governments towards tougher migration policies focused on border controls, deterrence and returns.

Greece has stepped up repatriation of rejected asylum seekers so far this year and along with four other European Union countries, wants to send many of them to a deportation hub in Rwanda from next year. REUTERS