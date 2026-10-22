Greece, Egypt in talks to extend maritime zone further east

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Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis speaks to members of the media as he arrives to attend a European Union Energy and Foreign Affairs ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Omar Havana

Oct 22 - Greece and Egypt are discussing extending their Exclusive Economic Zone eastwards towards Cyprus after eastern Libya's parliament ratified a disputed maritime agreement with Turkey earlier this week, Greece's foreign minister said.

Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have long opposed the Turkey-Libya maritime accord, arguing that it infringes on their own maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Any extension of the Greece-Egypt agreement would be fully in line with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on X.

Gerapetritis and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also reaffirmed their opposition to eastern Libya's ratification of the 2019 maritime memorandum between Turkey and Libya, saying they remained committed to international law and UNCLOS.

Greece and Egypt signed an agreement in 2020 delimiting an Exclusive Economic Zone in the eastern Mediterranean. REUTERS