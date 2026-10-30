Straitstimes.com header logo

Greece arrests three over explosion that killed six people in Athens

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ATHENS, Oct 30 - Greece has arrested two Greek men and an Albanian national suspected of stealing copper gas pipes from a building, causing a leak that led to a deadly explosion in central Athens last month, authorities said.

Six people were killed during the September 25 blast in the tourist district of Plaka, four Americans among them.

Following an investigation, experts with the fire brigade's crime investigation unit concluded that hours before the blast the suspects damaged the two-storey building's main natural gas supply infrastructure as they removed the copper pipe parts, fire brigade officials said late on Thursday.

The explosion occurred early in the morning when one of the residents turned the light on.

The suspects are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Friday. REUTERS

See more on

Infrastructure

Greece

Crime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.