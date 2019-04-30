Great Dane in search of doggy treat sets ablaze German kitchen

CHEMNITZ (DPA) - A Great Dane in search of a doggy treat inadvertently set fire to its owner's kitchen in a flat in the eastern German town of Reichenbach in Saxony, according to police.

The dog placed its paws on the kitchen counter and turned on one of the burners on the stove by accident. This caused a wooden chopping board to catch fire, regional police said in a statement early on Tuesday (April 30).

The blaze soon spread to the kitchen cabinets.

The fire brigade came and put out the blaze and the three people who were at home were treated for smoke inhalation.

Despite having had a fright, the dog was unharmed. Damage to the kitchen was estimated at 20,000 euros (S$30,480.20 dollars).