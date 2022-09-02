Grain ship from Ukraine grounded in Istanbul, halting traffic

ISTANBUL - A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine under a UN-brokered export deal drifted aground in Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Thursday, halting shipping through Istanbul, according to the governor's office and a shipping firm.

The Istanbul governor's office said the 173m "Lady Zehma" was safely grounded and anchored after a rudder failure around 1800 GMT (2am on Friday, Singapore time).

No one was hurt and Coast Guards were attending, it said.

Earlier this week, the Joint Coordination Centre - run by the United Nations, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey after a grain-export deal was reached - said the Lady Zehma was cleared to depart Ukraine's Chornomorsk port for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tonnes of corn. REUTERS