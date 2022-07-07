Government chaos sparks City of London fears of more limbo

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - City of London executives have expressed anxiety that the turmoil rocking the British government may delay or derail post-Brexit reforms aimed at boosting competition and growth.

The resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, sent shock waves across financial firms, while the escalation of ministerial departures on Wednesday (July 6) triggered questions about how long new appointments including Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor would stay in their posts.

"Is Sunak's vision the same as Zahawi's for financial services? That remains to be seen," said Miles Celic, chief executive officer of TheCityUK, which represents financial and professional services firms. "If the PM goes we will need a government that has a clear economic vision for the UK post-Brexit and post-pandemic, of how you get the finances back in shape and how you address the problematic relationship with our nearest trading partner."

The departures of Sunak and Glen threaten to delay several efforts by Britain to reshape financial regulation now it is outside the European Union. The government has planned reforms of insurance solvency rules and said it would open up small investor access to private equity.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who has defied his own ministers' calls this week to resign, has also recently promised a review of mortgage rules.

Industry lobbying groups have wasted no time in crafting communications to new cabinet members, including Zahawi, laying out key policies they hope aren't lost among the political chaos.

Meanwhile, the exodus from government continued on Thursday, with the resignations of Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, Treasury Minister Helen Whately, and junior Culture Minister Chris Philp.

The financial industry has long quietly complained that its voice has been unimportant to Johnson as they grappled with the complexities of Brexit. Johnson has argued the City of London will prosper outside the EU, noting job losses and disruption to capital flows have been lower than feared.

"We do need a business friendly government, but haven't had one for a long time," said Philip Hampton, former chairman of J Sainsbury, GlaxoSmithKline and Natwest Bank. "A new chancellor won't change that starting point. The only solution is for the UK to increase productivity and growth pretty much everywhere."

Some reacted positively to the appointment of Zahawi, who said on Wednesday in media interviews there was "nothing off the table" on the question of potential tax cuts.

Barney Reynolds, global head of financial services at law firm Shearman & Sterling and author of a new book on the future of post-Brexit regulation, said: "If the rumours are true that Nadhim Zahawi is considering cutting taxes, that would indicate reforming the law and regulations might also be on the agenda. We can grow our way to success."

The departure of Glen stirred concern among financial firms as he has been a key figure in creating new financial services law that is due to be unveiled later this month. Glen was appointed to his role in January 2018 and has been seen by many in the City as a welcome point of continuity amid other changes in government.

"John Glen is held in extremely high regard in the industry. Sunak largely left Glen to lead on financial services, he led the reviews and consultations. He was an expert, involved and engaged," said Celic.