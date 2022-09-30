Goosebumps, tears for first visitors to Windsor since queen's death

WINDSOR, United Kingdom - Vivian Bjorkenstamn brought pink roses and condolence cards for her visit to Windsor Castle, as it reopened to the public on Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am here specifically today to pay respects and show my gratitude for the queen," she told AFP.

"She is part of our DNA. She will be sadly missed... I brought flowers and cards on behalf of many people in Canada because they can't be here."

On hearing the news of the queen's death on Sept 8, Bjorkenstamn, 65, came straight to Windsor, west of London, from her home in Toronto.

The queen, who was 96 when she passed away, was also queen of Canada and 13 other countries outside Britain.

Others in the queue outside the castle's stately walls included tourists who simply got lucky by booking tickets in advance.

"She had such a presence. She made you feel like she knew you," said Julie Davies, 67, who met the queen when she opened the hospital where she worked near Liverpool, northwest England, in 1982.

Davies came with her husband Allan, 62, to pay their respects at the queen's final resting place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.

Emotional

Royal palaces and residences have been closed since the death of the queen, including Windsor, where she spent much of her time.

After a grand state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey, and a committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor, her coffin was transferred to the adjoining King George VI Memorial Chapel.

She now lies there alongside her father, King George VI, and her mother, also called Elizabeth.

The queen's husband Prince Philip, who died last year, is also interred there, as are the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret.

"It's just lovely because we watched the funerals on television at home and then suddenly it comes to life when you actually see the castle," said Davies.

"It's very emotional. It means a lot," added her husband.