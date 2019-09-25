Google wins fight to limit 'right to be forgotten' rule to EU

LUXEMBOURG • Google is not required to apply an EU "right to be forgotten" rule to its search engine domains outside Europe, the European Union's top court ruled yesterday in a landmark decision.

The European Court of Justice handed victory to Google in the case, seen as crucial in determining whether EU online rules should apply beyond Europe's borders or not.

The US Internet giant had argued that the removal of search results required under EU law should not extend to its google.com domain or its other non-EU sites.

The court ruled that, while a search engine operator like Google must carry out "de-referencing" of links as demanded by a regulator or court in an EU state to all European versions of its sites, that "right to be forgotten" did not need to go further. The case, seen as pitting individuals' rights to privacy online against freedom of information, stemmed from a legal battle waged by France since 2014 to have Google apply the "right to be forgotten" to all its search domains.

If France had won, it could have deepened a rift between Europe and the United States, which is home to most of the Internet's behemoths. President Donald Trump has railed against what he sees as EU meddling in US business.

Google hailed the decision by the EU court. "It's good to see that the court agreed with our arguments," its lawyer Peter Fleischer said in a statement, adding that Google has worked "to strike a sensible balance between people's rights of access to information and privacy".

The US company and other stakeholders had warned that authoritarian countries outside Europe could abuse global de-referencing requests to cover up rights violations.

Google's case was bolstered in January by a non-binding opinion from the EU court's top legal adviser recommending that the judges "limit the scope of the de-referencing that search engine operators are required to carry out, to the EU".

The case had been closely watched, especially as Europe has also already emerged as a global rule-setter in terms of data protection on the Internet.

A 2016 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) it enacted that covers all EU citizens and residents has forced many sites and companies around the globe to comply with its measures.

Lawyers in Singapore said the landmark ruling has addressed concerns among businesses in the Republic that they might need to comply with EU residents' requests to be forgotten. This is despite Singapore's personal data protection regime having no provisions for individuals to request that their personal data be erased.

Privacy and technology lawyer Bryan Tan of Pinsent Masons MPillay said: "It is now clear that businesses here operating outside the EU need not erase the personal data of EU residents should a direction for such removal be made under EU law known as the GDPR."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

• Additional reporting by Irene Tham