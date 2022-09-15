Google loses first round of anti-trust battle with EU over Android practices

BRUSSELS - Google has lost most of the first round of its battle to topple a landmark €4.3 billion (S$6 billion) European Union anti-trust fine that struck at the heart of the US tech giant's power over the Android mobile phone ecosystem.

EU judges on Wednesday mainly backed the European Commission's decision to impose the penalty, but cut it to €4.1 billion. The Android case is one of a trio of decisions that are the centrepiece of EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager's bid to rein in the growing dominance of Silicon Valley.

She has fined Alphabet Inc's Google more than €8 billion and has since opened new probes into the company's suspected stranglehold over digital advertising.

The European Commission in its 2018 decision accused Google of three separate types of illegal behaviour that helped cement the dominance of its search engine.

First, it said Google was illegally forcing handset makers to pre-install the Google Search app and the Chrome browser as a condition for licensing its Play Store - the marketplace for Android apps.

Second, the EU said Google made payments to some large manufacturers and operators on condition that they exclusively pre-installed the Google Search app. Lastly, the EU said the company prevented manufacturers wishing to pre-install apps from running alternative versions of Android not approved by Google.

Separately, South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than US$71 million (S$99.7 million) collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads.

Investigations into the two US tech giants found they had been "collecting and analysing" data on their users, and monitoring their use of websites and applications, the Personal Information Protection Commission said on Wednesday. The data was used to "infer the users' interests or used for customised online advertisements", it said, adding that neither Google nor Meta had informed South Korean users of this practice.

Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea - 82 per cent for Google and 98 per cent for Meta - had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.

BLOOMBERG, AFP