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Google Cloud services face outage in London; some Revolut services in S’pore affected

Google said its engineering team was investigating the issue, which impacted the London-based europe-west2 data centre.

LONDON - Multiple Google Cloud services experienced disruptions in the company’s London region on Oct 20, according to its service status page, while British digital bank Revolut also reported a service outage.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Revolut’s service outage was related to the Google Cloud service disruption.

Revolut’s status page showed most of its services were unavailable or partially unavailable, including card payments and ATM withdrawals.

As at 5.40pm, Revolut’s system status page for Singapore showed services that are unavailable here include card payments, transfers, ATM withdrawals, currency exchange, and live support chat.

“We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers’ money and data are safe,” Revolut said on X.

Google said its engineering team was investigating the issue, which impacted the London-based europe-west2 data centre.

Alphabet’s Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking further details.

Separately, ING Germany said there were problems logging into online banking and its banking app due to a technical issue. REUTERS