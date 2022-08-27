Goodbye hot showers: How Europe is cutting energy use

BERLIN • Europeans are taking colder showers, offices are turning down thermostats, and stores are dimming lights to avoid blackouts and freezing homes this winter in the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

As the Kremlin slashes gas deliveries and power-plant outages intensify a supply squeeze, Europe has little alternative but to curtail demand. Measures so far have been uneven, but the urgency is growing as wholesale gas prices continue to surge.

While some countries such as Germany, where nearly half the homes rely on gas for heating, are more exposed than others, the European Union is seeking to band together. The bloc's member states aim to cut gas use by 15 per cent through this winter if Russia - which historically covered about 40 per cent of EU demand for the fuel - turns off the tap.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet approved a raft of measures this week to help cut gas consumption by a fifth this autumn and winter.

The national measures, which add to steps taken by various towns such as cutting off warm water in public pools, are aimed at reducing gas use by about 2 per cent and include a ban on heating private swimming pools, no longer heating some areas in public buildings as well as banning most outside lighting for buildings.

By October, supermarket chains in France will turn off illuminated store signs after closing, and retail spaces will reduce lighting by 30 per cent and lower temperatures to 17 deg C during peak shopping hours, if there is government guidance to do so.

To set an example, the Finance Ministry said it would only turn on the heat when office temperatures fall below 19 deg C and would not cool it unless the mercury goes higher than 26 deg C.

In Italy, media reports said the energy savings plan could include extending the life of coal plants to reduce gas used for power generation. Halting factory production may be part of the plan, but several energy-intensive industries are already curtailing operations because of spiralling costs.

In a rare step to legally mandate lower fuel consumption, Spanish lawmakers on Thursday passed rules put in place by decree early this month. These include limiting air-conditioning to 27 deg C in public buildings, airports and train stations as well as most businesses.

Switzerland, in line with the EU target, will ask, but not compel, households and businesses to cut gas use by 15 per cent from October to March by taking steps like lowering indoor heating temperatures. The government is setting the same target for its own administration to set a "good example".

If the voluntary approach does not work, the government is consulting on compulsory measures that include forcing gas-burning industrial plants to switch to oil and supply cuts for the public sector.

Finland has announced a campaign challenging consumers and households, as well as companies and organisations, to reduce consumption. The joint campaign by the Economy Ministry and other organisations was announced on Thursday and has a long-term goal to permanently lower energy use.

In Austria, the capital Vienna has pledged to save some costs by delaying the start of winter lighting for Christmas markets, while ski centres may also reduce offerings by blasting less artificial snow and limiting night-time operations.

The Greek government had announced measures in June to curb public sector energy use by 10 per cent in the near future and by 30 per cent by the end of the decade. Measures include temperature controls in buildings and changes to street lighting.

