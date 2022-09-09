'God save the Queen': Londoners, tourists wish monarch well

LONDON - "Get well soon" was the message from Londoners and tourists on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth.

"Everybody is really stressed about it, we have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened," London resident Sharon Gove said outside Buckingham Palace.

"Two days ago, she was with the new prime minister, then suddenly everybody is concerned about her. So it is not very nice, but God save the Queen!"

Around 100 people braved torrential rain to stand at the palace gates, according to AFP.

“She’s been the queen for as long as I’ve been alive, she’s been the queen for as long as my parents have been alive,” currency broker Charlie Wolstenholme said. “So she’s really a very, very important part of the fabric. You know, it’s going to be terrible (if she dies).”

Members of the royal family rushed to be with the 96-year-old monarch at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she had appointed Liz Truss as the new British prime minister on Tuesday.

The thoughts of American tourist Lupe Garcia, 60, were also with the family.

"Well I think it is very sad, I hope the recuperates very quickly. I think everybody loves her and respects her and we want what is best for her and her family," she said.

Some well-wishers were drawn to the palace just to be there after the news that the queen was ailing broke.

"I work close by and I heard on the news about her majesty's failing health so I was concerned and it led me to come to Buckingham Palace, to be at the heart of the monarchy," said Alexander Caplan, a 40-year-old who works as a technology entrepreneur.