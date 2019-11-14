Global pollution set to rise through 2040

LONDON • Global greenhouse gas pollution rose for a second year, ending a lull in emissions and putting the world on track for further increases through 2040 unless governments take radical action.

The findings in the International Energy Agency's (IEA) annual report on energy, released yesterday, paint a grim outlook for efforts to rein in climate change and mark a setback for the environmental movement.

The report said emissions levels would have to start falling almost immediately to bring the world into line with ambitions in the Paris Agreement to limit temperature increases to well below 2 deg C since the industrial revolution.

Instead, the agency's most likely scenario shows net emissions will not reach zero until at least 2070, or 20 years past the deadline suggested by climate scientists.

Strong economic growth, surging demand for electricity and slower efficiency gains all contributed to a 1.9 per cent rise in carbon dioxide emissions from energy in 2018, the IEA said in the report.

It is another sign that efforts to shift the world away from the most polluting fuels are moving too slowly to have a major impact on preserving the environment.

While the wind and solar industries are booming, the developing world's thirst for energy also is lifting consumption of coal and other fossil fuels, pushing more pollution into the atmosphere.

This year's report also puts to an end the idea that pollution could already have peaked. From 2014 to 2016, carbon emissions flattened out. They ticked up in 2017 and then again last year, the latest readings on greenhouse gases that the IEA has compiled.

Protests around the world over governments' inaction and lack of urgency on climate change have seen a move by lawmakers to set net zero emissions targets, particularly in Europe.

Their ambition is to balance out growth in the developing world and to deploy technology that soaks up the pollution that cannot be avoided.

While those actions have caught the public imagination in Western nations, countries in Asia and Africa continue to pursue even the dirtiest fuels to power their growth.

Developing nations have deployed more coal plants even as industrial countries work to phase out the fuel, a legacy that will be felt for years to come since power plants are built to run for decades.

Global coal demand rose for the second year in a row in 2018. Three quarters of that came in the Asia-Pacific region. The IEA said rapid cuts in emissions are necessary to keep temperature gains from pushing past the 2 deg C mark.

If pollution peaked now, there would be a 66 per cent probability of keeping the global average increase below 1.8 deg C. That would require a "laser-like focus on bringing down global emissions", said Mr Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director.

In its most ambitious scenario, the IEA anticipates the world could hit net zero emissions in 2070, some two decades after the date identified by United Nations scientists as consistent with avoiding the worst affects of global warming.

BLOOMBERG