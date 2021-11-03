Global philanthropies pledge big money for green efforts

GLASGOW • Global philanthropies dug into their pockets to make a big statement on the first full day of the United Nations COP26 climate conference.

The Rockefeller and Ikea foundations on Monday announced plans to create a Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet that will enable rich governments - as well as rich people - to make incremental, efficient donations towards the energy transitions in poorer nations.

The organisation, which also includes eight multilateral and development finance institutions, will start with US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) to test strategies and innovative technologies to support renewable energy across the globe, especially in areas where private capital is still hesitating.

Once prototypes are proven, the hope is they will unlock US$100 billion in private and public investment to expand them. The Bezos Earth Fund said it will give US$500 million to that joint initiative.

At the same time, it pledged US$1 billion for landscape restoration, like tree-planting and revitalising grasslands, and an equal sum to transform food systems by making agriculture more productive while reducing its greenhouse gases.

The programmes, announced on the first full day of the Glasgow conference, are meant to augment rich nations' 2009 pledges to fund the energy transitions of poor nations with US$100 billion annually.

"Even if rich countries get to US$100 billion, it is nowhere close to the trillions that are needed," said Dr Joseph Curtin, director of the power and climate team at The Rockefeller Foundation. "We wanted to create the conditions for the private sector to invest at massive scale."

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an initiative to help developing countries access green technologies to grow their economies without polluting. The plan includes a doubling of Britain's aid-funded green investments to more than US$4.1 billion over five years.

BLOOMBERG