Global outrage spreads over alleged massacre in Ukraine

Workers dragging the body of a male civilian in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, on Sunday.

Global outrage spread yesterday as scores of bodies were discovered in the town after Russian forces withdrew late last week.

The Ukrainian authorities said they had found 421 civilian casualties near Kyiv by Sunday, with tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of extra-judicial killings being carried out.

The dead were discovered lying in yards and by the road, growing evidence of Ukrainian civilians being massacred indiscriminately.

Russia, however, has rejected allegations that its troops were responsible for the killings.

 

