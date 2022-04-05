Global outrage over alleged genocide in Ukraine's Bucha

BUCHA (Ukraine) • Global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine has mounted with the discovery of mass graves and corpses in streets near Kyiv, as President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed leaders in Moscow for the "torture" and "killings" of civilians.

"These are war crimes and it will be recognised by the world as genocide," Mr Zelensky said during a visit to Bucha yesterday after it was reclaimed by Kyiv's army.

"You stand here today and see what happened. We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured with extremities cut off, women raped, children killed," he told reporters, wearing a bullet-proof vest and accompanied by military personnel. "It's genocide," he added.

Mr Zelensky said it has become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of atrocities carried out by Russian troops. "It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here," he said.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and the United Nations all voiced horror at the reports of civilians being killed in Bucha, northwest of the capital, with the atrocities prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court. President Joe Biden yesterday called for a war crimes trial, and said he wants more sanctions imposed on Russia.

Calling President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" and the killings "a war crime", Mr Biden told reporters there should be "a war crimes trial".

He also said he was seeking more sanctions on Russia.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the violence was "horrific" and "absolutely unacceptable". The EU said work is under way on additional sanctions to penalise Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "in favour of a round of sanctions, particularly on coal and oil, which we know are particularly harmful".

"Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said he was "deeply shocked" by the images of dead civilians in Bucha, and called for an independent investigation that "leads to effective accountability".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia's "despicable attacks" against civilians in Irpin and Bucha were "evidence that (President Vladimir) Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine".

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi yesterday condemned the "exceptionally cruel" violence against civilians .

Mr Zelensky on Sunday vowed to investigate and prosecute all "crimes" in Ukraine, saying he had created a "special mechanism" to do so.

"I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled. These kinds of orders. This kind of fulfilment. And there is a common responsibility. For these killings, for this torture, for arms blown off by blasts.... For the shots in the back of the head," Mr Zelensky said, switching from Ukrainian to Russian, in a video address. "This is how the Russian state will be seen now."

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the dead bodies were "staged" and that images of them and what he said was Ukraine's false version of events had been spread on social media by Western countries and Ukraine.

Russia's top diplomat also called on Britain, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for April, to fulfil its responsibilities in that role after it rejected a Russian request to convene a meeting over Bucha.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov declined to comment on whether the furore over Bucha would affect peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which had been set to resume via video conference yesterday.

