Global military spending hits record $2.9 trillion: Report

STOCKHOLM • Global military spending rose again in 2021, setting new records as Russia continued to beef up its military prior to its invasion of Ukraine, researchers said yesterday, predicting that the trend would continue, especially in Europe.

Despite the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, countries increased their arsenals, with global military spending rising by 0.7 per cent last year, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said.

"In 2021, military spending rose for the seventh consecutive time to reach US$2.1 trillion (S$2.9 trillion). That is the highest figure we have ever had," Dr Diego Lopes da Silva, senior researcher at Sipri, told Agence France-Presse.

Russia's spending grew by 2.9 per cent - the third year of consecutive growth - to US$65.9 billion.

Defence spending accounted for 4.1 per cent of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP), "much higher than the world average", making Moscow the fifth-largest spender in the world, Dr Lopes da Silva said.

High oil and gas revenues helped the country boost military expenditure. Dr Lopes da Silva noted that Russia saw a sharp uptick in spending towards the end of the year. "That happened as Russia amassed troops alongside the Ukrainian border preceding, of course, the invasion of Ukraine in February," the researcher said.

Whether Russia would be able to sustain its spending is difficult to predict, Dr Lopes da Silva said, due to the wave of sanctions imposed by the West in response to the aggression in Ukraine.

In 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, the country was also targeted with sanctions at the same time that energy prices fell, making it difficult to gauge how effective sanctions were on their own.

"Now... we have even tougher sanctions, that's for sure, but we have higher energy prices which can help Russia afford to maintain military spending at that level," Dr Lopes da Silva said.

On the other side, Ukraine's military spending has risen by 72 per cent since the annexation of Crimea. While spending fell by over 8 per cent last year to US$5.9 billion, it still accounted for 3.2 per cent of Ukraine's GDP.

As tensions rose in Europe, more Nato countries have stepped up spending. Eight member countries last year reached the targeted 2 per cent of GDP for spending, one fewer than the year before but up from only two in 2014, Sipri said.

Dr Lopes da Silva said he expects spending in Europe to continue to grow.

The United States, which far outspent any other nation with US$801 billion, actually went against the global trend and decreased its spending by 1.4 per cent in 2021.

Over the past decade, US spending on research and development has risen by 24 per cent while arms procurement has gone down by 6.4 per cent.

While both decreased last year, the drop in research was not as pronounced, highlighting the nation's focus "on next-generation technologies".

"The US government has repeatedly stressed the need to preserve the US military's technological edge over strategic competitors," Ms Alexandra Marksteiner, another researcher at Sipri, said in a statement.

China, the world's second-largest military spender at an estimated US$293 billion, boosted its expenditure by 4.7 per cent, marking the 27th straight year of increased spending.

Its military build-up has in turn caused its regional neighbours to beef up their military budgets, with Japan adding US$7 billion, an increase of 7.3 per cent - the highest annual increase since 1972.

Australia also spent 4 per cent more on its military, reaching US$31.8 billion in 2021.

India, the world's third-largest spender at US$76.6 billion, also increased funding in 2021, but by a more modest 0.9 per cent.

Britain took over the No. 4 spot, with a 3 per cent rise in military spending to US$68.4 billion, replacing Saudi Arabia, which instead decreased spending by 17 per cent to an estimated US$55.6 billion.

