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Global maritime trade set for zero growth in 2026: UN

UNCTAD said seaborne trade came in at 12.3 billion tonnes in 2025, up 1.9%, compared to growth of 3.9% in 2024. It projects zero growth in 2026.

GENEVA - Global maritime trade – which carries more than 80% of the world’s goods – is set to stagnate in 2026 due to shipping disruptions and trade uncertainties arising from the war in the Middle East, the United Nations said on Nov 26.

“Maritime trade is projected to record zero growth in 2026 after expanding 1.9% in 2025,” the UN trade and development agency UNCTAD said.

Ongoing disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping route for roughly a fifth of the global oil supply, and other strategic commodities like fertiliser – plus the spread of the conflict to the Red Sea have been complicating trade and causing severe volatility in oil prices in late February.

Before the disruption, around 120 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz daily.

But by early March, traffic measured by gross tonnage had fallen by roughly 95%, said UNCTAD.

The instability in the Red Sea also forced many ships to switch to a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope.

UNCTAD also highlighted disruptions to grain shipments in the Black Sea and via the Panama Canal.

“Disruptions to major shipping routes and chokepoints are lengthening voyages, raising operating costs and freight volatility, and putting additional pressure on supply chains, particularly in developing countries,” the agency said.

The use of other ports, inland transport networks and new logistics solutions has helped to keep trade flowing, albeit at a higher cost, according to UNCTAD.

The agency said seaborne trade came in at 12.3 billion tonnes in 2025, up 1.9%, compared to growth of 3.9% in 2024. It projects zero growth in 2026.

Interim UNCTAD chief Pedro Manuel Moreno told a press conference: “Our simulations show that if a fuel shock like these years proceeds through 2027, higher shipping costs alone could push consumer prices in least-developed countries to almost twice the global average increase.”

In light of these challenges, UNCTAD advocated shifting from a crisis-response mindset to an approach rooted in preparedness and flexibility.

“Resilience cannot be based on simply finding alternative routes every time a crisis occurs,” Moreno told reporters in Geneva.

“It requires better preparation, stronger international cooperation, predictable rules, and investments in the future of the global fleets.”

UNCTAD urged governments and industry to collaborate and strengthen resilience across shipping and port planning, operations and investment while protecting navigation and seafarers. AFP