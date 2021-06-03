Global leaders call for 'new commitment' to vaccine distribution

GENEVA • World leaders must make a "new commitment" to a more equal distribution of coronavirus vaccines to bring the pandemic under control, the heads of four major global organisations have said.

Their joint rallying cry on Tuesday, and calls for tens of billions of dollars more in funding, comes as concerns rise that vaccine inequality between wealthy and poor nations is further complicating and prolonging a pandemic that has already killed more than 3.5 million people globally.

In their appeal, the heads of the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organisation blamed the gap in vaccination programmes for the emergence of virus variants that have fuelled fresh outbreaks in the developing world.

"It has become abundantly clear that there will be no broad-based recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic without an end to the health crisis," they said in a joint op-ed in The Washington Post. "Access to vaccination is key to both."

The joint statement came as the United States was poised to announce in the next two weeks how it plans to distribute 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Mr Blinken said the administration of President Joe Biden would focus on equitable distribution of the vaccines and not tie political strings to the process, a criticism at times directed at China.

"Some time in the next week to two weeks, we will be announcing the process by which we will distribute those vaccines, what the criteria are, how we will do it," Mr Blinken said on Tuesday, during his first trip as Secretary of State to Latin America, which is fighting to contain Covid-19.

"We will distribute vaccines without political requirements of those receiving them."

The heads of the global organisations have called on the Group of Seven (G-7) wealthiest economies to agree on a "stepped-up coordinated strategy, backed by new financing, to vaccinate the world" at their next meeting in Britain later this month.

The leaders of the four organisations, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, also urged the G-7 countries to fund a US$50 billion (S$66 billion) plan already proposed by the IMF to help even out the inequities and accelerate the end of the pandemic.

The aim is to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of the global population by the end of the year, and at least 60 per cent by the end of next year, so as to enable a lasting economic recovery.

The cash injections "would help us dramatically scale up the production of diagnostics, treatments, oxygen, medical equipment and vaccines for equitable distribution", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva stressed that the issue was not just about health. "We are deeply concerned because an increasingly two-track pandemic is causing a two-track economic recovery, with negative consequences for all countries," she told reporters.

"Our data shows that, in the near term, vaccinating the world is the most effective way to boost global output... Vaccine policy is economic policy."

The investments requested were small in comparison with the massive returns, she insisted. "The US$50 billion price tag is dwarfed by the estimated US$9 trillion to be gained by the increase in economic activity by 2025, making it the best public investment ever."

On Monday, Mr Biden said that Washington would send at least 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of the 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to share its excess vaccine doses to help curb worsening outbreaks in other countries - from India to Brazil - where health experts fear that new and more contagious coronavirus variants could undermine the effectiveness of available shots.

