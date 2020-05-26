Global fundraising for Covid-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $14 billion, EU says

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - A global campaign to fund the development of vaccines and therapies against Covid-19 has so far raised 9.5 billion euros (S$14.7 billion), the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday (May 26).

"Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse pledging marathon led by EU Commission," Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned, raised US$8 billion from global leaders and other institutions on May 4, when it was launched.

