Glaxo to make 1 billion doses of pandemic vaccine booster

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - GlaxoSmithKline will produce 1 billion doses of a vaccine adjuvant - a booster that can help any brand of shot - to support immunisation against the Covid-19 pandemic next year.

The adjuvant can reduce the amount of vaccine required per dose, allowing more people to be immunised, and create longer-lasting immunity, Glaxo said in a statement on Thursday (May 28). The UK drugmaker is also working to develop a vaccine, but the two efforts are separate.

"More than one vaccine will be needed to address this global pandemic," Roger Connor, president of Glaxo's vaccines operation, said in the statement. "We believe that our innovative pandemic adjuvant technology has the potential to help improve the efficacy and scale-up of multiple Covid-19 vaccines."

The London-based company has started manufacturing after reviewing its supply network and finding it could increase capacity. It said it plans to make the adjuvant at sites in Europe, Canada and the US. It doesn't expect to make a profit from Covid-19 vaccine efforts during the outbreak, investing any gains to support research and long-term pandemic preparedness.

