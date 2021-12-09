News analysis

Giving in to Putin's Ukraine demand will mean new division of Europe

Providing guarantee that Ukraine won't join Nato will leave country in Russian sphere of influence

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a "strong" Western response entailing "economic and other measures" should Russia's military invade Ukraine.

But at the end of a two-hour videoconference between the leaders on Tuesday evening, Mr Putin refused to budge from his insistence that the current security crisis in the heart of Europe can be resolved only if Russia gets formal guarantees that Ukraine will never be admitted as a member of the United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 09, 2021, with the headline 'Giving in to Putin's Ukraine demand will mean new division of Europe'. Subscribe
Topics: 