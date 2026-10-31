Ghana says Russia to back 2,000 MW nuclear plant, deepen ties

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Oct 31 - Russia has agreed to work with Ghana on developing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant following talks at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Saturday.

• The project is aimed at strengthening energy security and industrialization, Ablakwa said in a statement on X.

• The announcement came a day after Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it was in talks with four African countries, including Ghana, on large nuclear power projects.

• First held in 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit is part of a concerted push by Moscow to deepen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.

• The two countries also agreed to deepen defense ties through a new pact covering assets for Ghana's military.

• Ablakwa said Russian President Vladimir Putin had barred the participation of Ghanaians in Russia's war in Ukraine, including through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.

• Other commitments included support for Ghana's agriculture sector, and increased scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia. REUTERS