Ghana and Guinea migrants in search of food and access to Spain

Migrants from Ghana and Guinea searching for food on Tuesday at a rubbish dump in Fnideq, Morocco, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta, one of the only two places where Europe has land borders with Africa. In Ceuta, instead of some sort of perilous se
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
35 min ago

Migrants from Ghana and Guinea searching for food on Tuesday at a rubbish dump in Fnideq, Morocco, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta, one of the only two places where Europe has land borders with Africa.

In Ceuta, instead of some sort of perilous sea crossing, all that separates Europe from migrants is a double fence, plus 1,100 Spanish federal police and Guardia Civil officers, a paramilitary police force.

After Italy's government closed the door to migrants, efforts to cross into Spain have more than quadrupled, making it the No. 1 European destination for migrants from Africa.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2018, with the headline 'Ghana and Guinea migrants in search of food and access to Spain'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!