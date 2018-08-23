Ghana and Guinea migrants in search of food and access to Spain

Migrants from Ghana and Guinea searching for food on Tuesday at a rubbish dump in Fnideq, Morocco, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta, one of the only two places where Europe has land borders with Africa.

In Ceuta, instead of some sort of perilous sea crossing, all that separates Europe from migrants is a double fence, plus 1,100 Spanish federal police and Guardia Civil officers, a paramilitary police force.

After Italy's government closed the door to migrants, efforts to cross into Spain have more than quadrupled, making it the No. 1 European destination for migrants from Africa.