News analysis
Germany's strategy unravels as EU takes a harder line on Beijing
As German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters the final stretch of her term, one cornerstone of her foreign policy is falling by the wayside.
The announcement this week that the finalisation of the European Union's investment deal with China is being reconsidered shows that the European Commission is turning away from the friendlier approach towards Beijing pursued by Dr Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.