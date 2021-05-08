News analysis

Germany's strategy unravels as EU takes a harder line on Beijing

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters the final stretch of her term, one cornerstone of her foreign policy is falling by the wayside.

The announcement this week that the finalisation of the European Union's investment deal with China is being reconsidered shows that the European Commission is turning away from the friendlier approach towards Beijing pursued by Dr Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2021, with the headline 'Germany's strategy unravels as EU takes a harder line on Beijing'. Subscribe
Topics: 